BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A skier was caught and buried by an avalanche on Saturday, March 12.

Unified Police report that the skier was with a party of seven when the avalanche was triggered.

The incident happened in East Bowl of Silver Fork, Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The skier was dug out and flown by helicopter to the hospital.

He is reportedly conscious and breathing.

No one else was buried or injured in the event.