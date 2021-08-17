Skateboard icon Tony Hawk to debut new skate park in Salt Lake City

Tony Hawk who is not a competitor, tries out the skate park at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fresh off co-hosting the debut of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics, iconic skateboarding legend, Tony Hawk, will be landing in Salt Lake City.

In partnership with Vans and the Utah Sports Commission, Hawk will be hosting the Salt Lake City Vert Event on August 27 to 28 at the Utah Fairgrounds.

The two-day skateboarding festival is free to the public and is part of the 2021 Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Championship Tour.

The competition will also be the premiere of a brand new street-style skateboarding course at the Utah Fairgrounds where Tony Hawk will be onsite for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Hawk and Vans last partnered together in September 2019 to donate a permanent skating facility to Salt Lake City at the Utah Fairgrounds. That course features bowls, ramps, rails, corners, and half-pipes according to California Skateparks, the builder of that course.

The new course will feature more street-style elements such as rails, boxes, stairs, quarter ramps, and more.

The SLS Championship Tour will feature some of skateboarding’s top stars including Nyjah Huston, Rayssa Leal, Fabiana Delfino, Aori Nishimura, Ishod Wair, Aurelien Giraud, Matt Berger, Kelvin Hoefler, and more.

Additional events will feature “Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert” featuring a “Legends Demo” which will allow fans to witness tricks and big air on the vert stage.

“The park provides an equal opportunity for men and women to experience the creative and inclusive culture of skateboarding,” according to a press release from

“Creating this two-day celebration of skateboarding in collaboration with Street League Skateboarding, Tony Hawk and Vans after the sport’s Olympic debut will be terrific for the Utah skateboarding community as well as skateboarding globally,” said Jeff Robbins, President & CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. “I look forward to seeing some of the world’s top skateboarding athletes and Olympians compete in Salt Lake City as we continue to execute on our sport, Olympic and Paralympic legacy and showcase Utah as the State of Sport.”