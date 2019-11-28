Six troopers hit in two days

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It was another busy night for Utah Highway Patrol on the roadways as Old Man Winter’s snowstorm came in on Wednesday night.

Most of the problems ABC4 News found were folks not paying attention to the roads and it caused a couple of crashes.

“So, I don’t know if you noticed but they like came into our lane three times,” Trooper Tara Wahlberg told ABC4 News Jason Nguyen during a ride-a-long.

After approaching the driver she told him, “You came out of your lane a couple of times.”

The man shared with Trooper Wahlberg, he dropped something between his feet.

In weather like this, the trooper says its best to focus on the road in case you need to hit the breaks.

“With the weather effects, it takes longer to slow down and longer to stop,” she said.

While assisting this driver who broke down on the side of the road, a crash occurred, the cause believed to be distracted driving.

Trooper Wahlberg tells us you want to keep three to five car lengths away from the vehicle in front of you. Within minutes of telling us, she spotted a pick-up truck following to close to a car in snowy conditions on I-215.

She told the driver, “I just wanted to stop you to make sure we prevent a crash from happening.”

In the last two days, six troopers were hit by vehicles mostly because folks weren’t paying attention or didn’t move over coming up on a crash.

“It works best if everybody driving down the freeway notices the trooper and moves over a lane. That way everybody has room to move over and everybody is safe,” she said.

Troopers say if you do get pulled over or you’re in a crash with working vehicles, head to the right side of the road or to the next exit ramp to stop. Troopers say if you pull over to the left shoulder it could prevent someone who needs help from getting it.

