Six people injured after small plane crash in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) — Six people were injured when a small plane crashed in Duchesne County late Friday morning.

Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash near Moon Lake at 11:45 a.m.

Deputies said the aircraft, a Cessna T210M, took off from Roosevelt with six people on board. The plane was flying near Moon Lake when it began to experience engine trouble.

The plane went down just south of the lake near a group campground, according to deputies.

One man who was on the plane was flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. His injuries were serious but deputies said they did not appear to be life-threatening.

Another man, two women and two teenagers who were on the plane were transported by ambulance to Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt. An update on their conditions is not available.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

So far, Utah has seen more than a dozen small plane crashes in 2020. Earlier this week, a plane in distress struck a communications tower and crashed near Cedar City killing both the men on board. In July, a small plane crashed into a West Jordan home resulting in four deaths.