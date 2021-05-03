Sinkhole hits Capitol Reef National Park roadway

UTAH (ABC4) – A sinkhole did not stop a southern Utah national park from staying open this weekend.

Capitol Reef National Park saw a small sinkhole form along State Route 24 a half-mile from the visitor center on Friday.

“Erosion is continually shaping and changing the Earth,” a Friday Facebook post reads. Officials shared the below photos of the sinkhole in the center of the roadway.

Capitol Reef sinkhole | Courtesy NPS

Traffic moved along the roadway in single file, which caused delays, for road repairs.

The National Parks Service confirmed that the roadway remained open. No other details have been provided.