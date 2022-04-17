BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are looking for 82-year-old William Edward Hurley out of Beaver, Utah.

He was last seen at the Beaver Chevron wearing a blue jacket, green khaki pants, glasses, hearing aides and possibly a yellow hat.

He is a white male, stands six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, is balding with gray hair and has brown eyes.

Hurley reportedly has specials needs and dementia.

He drives a 2008 silver Honda Pilot, with Utah license plates 6E7WR.

Authorities say Hurley is possibly heading to Arizona or Las Vegas.

If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Salina Police at (435) 896-6471 or call 911.