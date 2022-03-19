SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are searching for a 59-year-old missing man named Anthony Nowinski.

He is 5’11” tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen Friday, March 18 in the area of 1000 East South Temple St. around 10:00 a.m.

He was wearing a black button-up shirt, light colored jeans, and no shoes.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

SLCPD say Anthony is considered at-risk due to suffering from a form of dementia. He reportedly does not have the cognitive ability to know where to go and often does not know his name.

If you have any information regarding Anthony’s whereabouts, please call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-48946.