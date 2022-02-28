SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police have located missing 85-year-old Judith Ann Babcock.

Thanks to all those who helped find her.

She is now home safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2/28/22 2:38 p.m.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police are looking for an 85-year-old woman named Judith Ann Babcock.

Babcock is a special needs individual and reportedly has dementia.

She was last seen at 12:45 p.m. at Crescent Senior Living Center (11052 Grapevine Cove, Sandy, UT).

Authorities say she left the building on foot during a firedrill.

She is wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt/sweater, black shoes, and may or may not have her walker with her.

She is 5’4″, weighs 125 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, please contact Sandy PD at 801-568-7200.