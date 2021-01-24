SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Salt Lake City officers locate missing at-risk man

SUNDAY 01/24/21 2:33 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Officers have located the 79-year-old missing at-risk man, Sunday.

On January 24, after officers sent out a Silver Alert, Minsoo Lee was quickly located moments later.

“Thank you to those who helped,” shares the Salt Lake City Police department.

Mr. Lee has been safely located. Thanks to those who helped! pic.twitter.com/NyPokIPh0r — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 24, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: Salt Lake City officers seek aid in locating missing endangered man

SUNDAY 01/24/21 1:29 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An elderly man is missing out of Salt Lake County, Sunday.

On January 24, Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public to help locate 79-year-old Minsoo Lee.

Officials say Lee has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

Minsoo Lee is 5’5, weighs 145 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair, and is of Asian descendant. He was last seen on January 20 near 1970 south and 200 east.

#SilverAlert Please help us find Minsoo Lee, 79. Last heard from by friends 4 days ago. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Lee, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case# 21-13408. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lrv7O5kP5z — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 24, 2021

According to Salt Lake City officials, Lee does not have a car.

Those with any information should contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000.