RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued after a Riverdale man went missing Saturday evening.

The man, identified as Tobias Gallegos, 65, was last seen at 4390 South 700 West at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

He reportedly left his care facility in a motorized wheelchair with lights on the front and back of the chair, telling facility employees that he was going to the Riverdale Walmart.

He is described as a 5’9″ White man, weighing 210 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and unknown color shorts.

Officials say he has a medical history of diabetes, lung problems and is on dialysis.

If you see Gallegos or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Riverdale Police Department at (801) 395-8221 or simply call 911.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.