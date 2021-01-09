SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Police recover missing man out of West Haven

SATURDAY 01/09/21 2:51 p.m.

WEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Officials share that Max davis has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing man out of West Haven

SATURDAY 01/09/21 2:30 p.m.

WEBER, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 89-year-old man out of West Haven, Saturday.

According to officials, on January 9, Max Davis left his home located at 4608 west 4200 south around 10:30 a.m.

Reports indicate that Davis has dementia and doesn’t have his phone with him.

Davis is bald and has no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

“It is unknown where Max may be headed, but he is on foot,” says the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information or have seen Max contact Weber Dispatch 801-395-8221 and reference case 21WC835.