Silver Alert canceled for Ogden man with dementia

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: Utah authorities canceled the Silver Alert about 30 minutes after it was activated.
Utah authorities have activated a Silver Alert in the case of a missing man with dementia.
Police say 69-year-old Dean Myers was last seen in the 2700 block of Liberty Ave. in Ogden Friday. Police say he left home to walk a miniature pinscher and a chihuahua around 3 p.m.
Dean is described as a white man– 6 ft tall and 200lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. Police say he wears glasses and he was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.
Police say Dean is believed to be dealing with the early stages of the dementia.
If see Dean, you’re asked to call the Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8221.
