Silver Alert canceled: Police find 82-year-old SLC man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: Police announced Abul was found safe Monday afternoon.

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man missing from Salt Lake City.

According to the release, Abul Buzurmiah, a man with special needs who has a heart condition, memory problems and PTSD, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at 606 South Cheyenne St.

Police said Buzurmiah only speaks Burmese and walks with a cane.

If anyone sees Buzurmiah you are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.