UPDATE: Officers locate missing Layton man

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Officers have located the missing elderly man, Saturday.

According to Layton Police officials, 85-year-old Donald Benton was located by authorities around 1:33 p.m.

Officials thank the community for their help.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officers seek missing Layton man

SATURDAY 03/13/21 8:30 a.m.

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man, Saturday.

On March 13, the Layton Police Department is searching for 85-year-old Donald Benton of Davis County.

According to official reports, Benton was last seen Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m., near 101 north and Fort Lane, Utah.

Officials describe Benton as a 5’7 tall Caucasian man, weighing about 130 lbs, with gray hair, blue eyes, a gap between his front teeth, and a mustache.

It is unknown where he might be headed, officers say.

If you have any details regarding this missing person case, dial 801-497-8300.

ABC4 will update as more develops.