SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Officers locate missing at-risk man out of Weber County

SUNDAY 01/31/21 5:05 p.m.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement has located missing at-risk 80-year-old Blaine Worthen, Sunday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officers search for missing at-risk man out of Weber County

SUNDAY 01/31/21 1:01 a.m.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement is asking the public for help in locating a missing at-risk man from Weber County, Sunday.

On January 31, Weber County Officials search for 80-year-old Blaine Worthen. It is believed Worthen suffers from dementia and is at-risk.

According to official reports Worthen had gone out for a walk and since then had not returned home. Authorities say Worthen was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans with a white hat at 1:01 a.m., near 4504 south and 1175 in Riverdale.

Worthen is 5’10, 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information in regards to Blaine Worthen’s location, call (801) 395-8221.