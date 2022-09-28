CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The silver alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY: SILVER ALERT: Missing woman in Centerville

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 // 11:46 A.M.

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for 85-year-old Olga Salinas of Centerville.

Salinas is described as Hispanic, standing 4’8” and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark shirt with red on the front and a purple vest. She was last seen around 9 a.m. in the area of 276 West and 680 North in Centerville.

K9 Units tracked Salinas’ scent to a southbound UTA bus stop located at 650 North Main Street in Centerville.

Salinas has dementia and is diabetic and has not eaten today. Her destination is unknown.

If you see Olga Salinas or have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Centerville Police Department at 801-298-6000 or dial 911.