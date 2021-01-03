SILVER ALERT CANCELLED: Missing Salt Lake City woman found

UPDATE

SUNDAY 1/3/20 12:50 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City officers have located missing at-risk woman, Cindy Huggins.

“Update! Cindy has been located. Thank you!” shares the department.

ORIGINAL STORY: SILVER ALERT: Missing Salt Lake City woman

SUNDAY 1/3/20 12:10 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Officers have issued a silver alert for a missing Salt Lake City woman, Sunday.

On January 3, SLCPD is requesting aid in locating 68-year-old Cindy Huggins. Officers say Huggins has advanced dementia.

Huggins was last seen wearing a long blue winter coat, blue jeans and possibly a white furry hat.

It is believed Huggins may be heading towards a former residence in American Fork and had previously driven to St.George.

Officials say, Huggins has been reported missing since 2 a.m., Sunday.

If you have any information, please call Salt Lake City dispatch at 801-799-3000 and reference case # 21-1164.