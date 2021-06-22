SILVER ALERT: Mark Hudgins, 64, last seen Thursday in South Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a South Salt Lake City man last seen on Thursday.

Authorities say 64-year-old Mark Eugene Hudgins was last seen June 18 before 9 a.m. near 19 W Gregson Avenue at Grace Mary Manor. It is unknown where he may be heading, and South Salt Lake Police say he has no known family or friends in the area.

Mark is described as 5’1″ and weighs about 150 pounds. He is white with white hair, a shaved head, blue eyes, a tattoo on his upper left arm, and forearm tattoos.

Mark was last seen wearing a white, gray, and blue sleeveless shirt with tan cargo shorts and brown sandals or flip flops.

Authorities say Mark has a traumatic brain injury, is diabetic, and has hypothyroidism. He may be disoriented as well.

If you have any information on Mark’s location, contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000 or your local law enforcement agency.