SILVER ALERT: Logan City Police looking for 48-year-old woman

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a woman they say was last seen Thursday morning in Logan.

Clara Ann Didericksen, 48, was last seen near 1000 N Main street at 9 a.m. Thursday. Police said it is possible Didericksen is in a catatonic state, meaning she may not be able to effectively communicate or identify herself.

Police said Didericksen might also be using public transportation and “due to previous law enforcement incidents, the cold weather, and her inability to care for herself,” they want to ensure her welfare.

If you recognize her, or know of her whereabouts, please contact Logan City Police at 435-753-7555.

