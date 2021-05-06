SILVER ALERT: Laura Waldron, 54, of Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Davis County authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen yesterday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Laura Waldron of Farmington was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near 52 S. 350 West.

Laura, who is said to have dementia, was seen walking with two dogs – a black lab and a red heeler. Davis County Search and Rescue was searching for Laura Wednesday night.

Laura is described 5’6″ and about 175 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

While it is unknown what clothing she was wearing, authorities say Laura usually walks Lagoon Trail and Fire Break Road in Farmington.

If you have any information about Laura’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 801-451-4141 or dial 911.