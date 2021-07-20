SILVER ALERT: Joyle Gaumond, 91, last seen Monday in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Salt Lake City woman last seen Monday evening.

Salt Lake City Police say 91-year-old Joyle Gaumond, pictured above, was last seen around 5 p.m. near 76 S 500 E. It is unknown where Joyle may be going.

Police say Joyle does have dementia and needs a walker, but left it behind.

Joyle is described as 5′, weighing about 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and jeans, and may be carrying a handbag.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-127562.

