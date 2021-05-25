UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for woman with dementia last seen in Logan

UPDATE: 5/25/21, 5:18 P.M.: The Silver Alert for 77-year-old Danece Robson has been cancelled.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who was last seen in Logan Friday afternoon.

Police say 77-year-old Danece Robson was last seen in the area of 2000 N. 1500 E. around 12:19 p.m. She had her small, white dog with her.

Robson is described as 5-feet-4-inches-tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say she has dementia and Alzheimers.

Police say Robson drives a silver Toyota RAV4 with the license plate F526GD.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Logan Police Department at 435-753-7555.