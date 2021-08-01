Silver Alert issued for West Jordan man

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of West Jordan.

63-year-old Nelson Alequin-Torres was last seen at a Smiths located near 7100 South Redwood Road in West Jordan on Saturday.

It is unknown where he may be going.

He is described as 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black jogging pants with white stripes.

He drives a 2012 blue Dodge Journey

Police say Torres has a history of strokes and is missing his middle finger on his right hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000