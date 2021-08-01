Silver Alert issued for West Jordan man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of West Jordan.

63-year-old Nelson Alequin-Torres was last seen at a Smiths located near 7100 South Redwood Road in West Jordan on Saturday.

It is unknown where he may be going.

He is described as 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black jogging pants with white stripes.

He drives a 2012 blue Dodge Journey

Police say Torres has a history of strokes and is missing his middle finger on his right hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files