Silver Alert issued for ‘vulnerable’ South Jordan couple

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The South Jordan City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple out of South Jordan.

Police are searching for 89-year-old Jose Polaco and his wife, 82-year-old Maria Polaco.

Jose is described as 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with medium-length gray hair and brown eyes.

Maria is described as 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with medium length brown hair, brown eyes.

Jose Polaco (Courtesy: South Jordan Police Department)

Jose and Maria Polaco (Courtesy: South Jordan Police Department)

Maria Polaco (Courtesy: South Jordan Police Department)

Jose was last seen wearing a white shirt, green or gray jacket, with blue jeans and a brown western style hat.

Maria was last seen wearing a black V-neck t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Jose suffers from memory loss issues and Maria suffers from dementia. Authorities consider the couple to be “vulnerable.”

The couple was seen leaving their home around 11 a.m. and are believed to be driving a black 2014 Nissan Altima with the license plate number E993RA.

Courtesy: South Jordan Police Department

Police believe the couple may be in the Tooele area.

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts.