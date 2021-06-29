Silver Alert issued for South Salt Lake woman with dementia

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing South Salt Lake woman Tuesday evening.

57-year-old Susan Anne Lavender was last seen in South Salt Lake around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

She is described as 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, brown eyes, with short, black hair that is combed over.

She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants.

It is unknown where she may be heading.

Officials say Lavender suffers from dementia and cognitive communication issues.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.

A photo of the missing woman was not immediately provided by law enforcement.