Silver Alert issued for South Salt Lake man with memory loss issues

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a South Salt Lake man.
According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, 62-year-old Joe Ray Vialpando was last seen leaving his apartment at 19 W. Gregson Ave. in South Salt Lake around 4 p.m. on May 27.
Vialpando is described as 5-feet-6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with long brown hair, a black/gray beard, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing brown shoes, blue jeans, and a light blue button-up, short-sleeve, collared shirt.
Police say Vialpando suffers from memory loss issues and takes several prescription medications, which he does not currently have with him.
Vialpando does not own a vehicle.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.