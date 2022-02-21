Silver Alert issued for Sandy man with special needs

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for a missing man out of Sandy early Monday morning.

Sandy Police say 81-year-old Alwyn Berry Larson was last at an assisted living facility located near 8325 S Highland Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Larson is described as a person with special needs including Alzheimer’s and may have trouble communicating.

Larson is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 148 pounds. He has grey hair, a long white beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen Larson, please contact the police at (801) 799-3000 or simply dial 911.