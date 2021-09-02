Silver Alert issued for Orem man last seen Wednesday afternoon

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Orem who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Orem Police say 68-year-old Michael Crawford was last seen at around 12:40 p.m. at Orem Nursing & Rehab at 575 E 1400 S.

Michael has dementia and other medical conditions, according to Orem Police. He is described as 5’11,” weighs about 220 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Michael was wearing when last seen.

He is believed to be in a white 1997 Toyota Avalon four-door with Utah license plate X271VS.

If you have seen Michael or have any details about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Orem Police at 801-229-7070 or local law enforcement.