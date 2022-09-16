TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man who was last seen Thursday evening.

Police are searching for Richard Lyn Pettley, 74, of Taylorsville. According to authorities, Pettley is living with Alzheimers, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Officials describe Pettley as a white male, with blue eyes and grey hair. Pettley is 5’8 and weighs 160 lbs and was last seen wearing a hat with an eagle on the front, a black jacket with blue sleeves and blue khaki pants.

Anyone who has seen Pettley is asked to call Taylorsville Police at 801-840-4000 or simply call 9-1-1.