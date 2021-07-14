Silver Alert issued for missing South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of South Salt Lake.

65-year-old Asdeshir Sajjadi was last seen near 2800 S. and 500 E. in South Salt Lake on May 1.

It is unknown where Sajjadi may have been going when he went missing.

He is described as 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighs 156 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and is of Middle Eastern descent.

Officials don’t know what Sajjadi was wearing when he went missing.

Sajjadi drives a red, 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 801-840-4000.

