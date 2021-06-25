Silver Alert issued for missing man with dementia and epilepsy

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help locating a man last seen in Clearfield.

According to the Clearfield City Police Department, 63-year-old Jerry Herrman was last seen in the area of 1100 S. State St. around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say Hermann was seen boarding an Ogden-bound UTA bus, but his caretaker never saw him get off the bus in Ogden.

Courtesy: Clearfield Police Department

He is described as 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray zipper jacket, blue jeans, black cowboy boots, and a black baseball hat.

He also has a tattoo of the name “Beth” on the upper part of his left arm.

Officials say Hermann suffers from dementia, epilepsy, and has a traumatic brain injury that requires him to take daily medications that he does not have with him.

Due to Hermann not having his medications with him, police say he may be disoriented.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Clearfield Police Department at 801-525-2806.