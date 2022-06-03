SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials say Fenton has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silver alert issued for missing elderly SLC woman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials are searching for a missing, at-risk elderly woman who was reported missing Friday evening.

Police are searching for Cheryl Lee Fenton, 69, of Salt Lake City. Fenton is believed to be mobile and is driving a 2017 Grey Kia Soul with Florida plates JTWH14.

Courtesy: SLCPD

Fenton is a white woman who is 5’3 and she has brown eyes and brown hair.

Fenton is living with dementia and frequently falls and she normally needs assistance getting up. She currently has a black eye and cuts and scrapes on her face from a recent fall.

Her most recent location as of 8:25 p.m. is in between Utah and Juab County on SR 36 past Tooele County.

Anyone who sees Fenton is asked to call 911.