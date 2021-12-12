Silver Alert issued for man with Alzheimer’s in West Jordan

West Jordan, UT (ABC 4) – West Jordan police issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man. The man is identified as Benjamin Cuamba Campos.

Campos is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and sandals.

The alert says the suffers from Alzheimer’s and epilepsy which could impair his judgement. He is known to walk around the 7800 S and 2700 W area in West Jordan.

If you see Campos or know of his whereabouts, call the West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000 or call 9-1-1.