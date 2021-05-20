UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after man missing out of West Valley City found safe

UPDATE: 5/20/21, 4:57 P.M.: Police said a man reported missing out of West Valley City was found safe on Thursday.

“Thanks to everyone for the retweets. You helped make it possible to find him quickly,” the West Valley City Police Department said in a tweet.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in West Valley City on Thursday.

Police say 66-year-old Benjamin Cuamaba-Campos of West Jordan was last seen near 5600 W. 2400 S. in West Valley City.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, blue work gloves, and a black baseball cap with a number 1 on it.

He is described as 4-feet-8 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, with black/grey hair and brown eyes.

Cuamaba-Campos also has Alzheimer’s disease and epilepsy, according to police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.