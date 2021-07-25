Silver Alert issued for Laura Turek, 64, last seen in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a Salt Lake City woman last seen Friday morning.

Laura Turek, 64, was seen around 10 a.m. on Friday at the UTA Trax Station in downtown Salt Lake City near 1300 S. It is unknown where Laura was traveling.

Salt Lake City Police say Laura has early-onset Alzheimer’s. She is described as 5’4 and weighing about 165 pounds.

Laura has brown hair and green eyes. She was seen wearing blue jeans cut off right below the knees and a tan t-shirt with flowers. Laura has a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder blade and a nose piercing on her left side.

If you see Laura or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case SL21-131025.