UPDATE: Silver Alert for 92-year-old man canceled

THURSDAY 12/17/2020 7:45 a.m.

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old man has been canceled.

An alert was first issued for Robert Leeland Morgan of Midway shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Silver alert issued for 92-year-old man with dementia

WEDNESDAY 12/16/2020 5:06 p.m.

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A silver alert has been activated for a 92-year-old man missing out of Midway County.

Robert Leeland Morgan is described as a white man standing 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 135 lbs, with white hair and green eyes.

Robert was last seen wearing a black quarter zip sweater with black pants and possibly a black USC hat.

Police also said that he drives a 2008 white Ford Explorer

Roberts suffers from dementia and was last seen at his residence in the 780 block of Double Eagle Drive

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 435-654-1411