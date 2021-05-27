UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing Orem woman canceled

THURSDAY 5/27/2021 7:09 a.m.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old Orem has been canceled.

The woman has since been found. No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Orem woman

THURSDAY 5/27/2021 6:33 a.m.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Authorities say 80-year-old Jane Olson Garbe was last seen leaving her home near 580 E 500 S in Orem at around 1:20 a.m.

Jane is described as 5’6″, weighing about 165 pounds, and suffers from dementia, according to authorities. She is white and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Jane was seen wearing green pajamas and may not be wearing shoes. She does have an ID bracelet on her wrist.

If you see Jane, you are asked to contact Orem Police at 801-229-7070.

A Silver Alert remains in effect for another 80-year-old woman, Irene Gardner, who was last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. at the Crestwood Care Center on Brinker Avenue in Ogden.

Irene was last wearing a blue jacket and jeans and has her red walker with her. She is described as 5’3″ and weighs about 157 pounds. She has short grey hair and hazel eyes.

Police have not yet released a photo of her.

Anyone who sees Irene is asked to contact Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221.