Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Salt Lake County woman with dementia

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman last seen in Bluffdale.

Police say Maria Escarciga was last seen in the area of 15000 S. and 1300 W. in Bluffdale around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She is descrined as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Escarciga drives a 2008 Nissan Altima with the license plate number Z463GB. The vehicle has damage on its rear side, according to authorities.

According to police, Escarciga became confused while driving and was unable to get home. She has family in the Bluffdale area that she may be trying to get in contact with.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 801-8400-4000.