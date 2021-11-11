UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Salt Lake City woman

THURSDAY 11/11/2021 8:37 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert for a missing Salt Lake City woman has been canceled.

The alert was initially issued after the 78-year-old had not been seen since Wednesday evening.

Additional details are not yet available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old Salt Lake City woman

THURSDAY 11/11/2021 6:59 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are asking for the community’s help to find a 78-year-old woman missing since Wednesday evening.

According to Salt Lake City Police, Kathleen Euston was last seen around 5 p.m. at the Legacy Village of Sugar House on Wilmington Avenue.

Kathleen was seen wearing a white shirt with pink, purple, and maroon flowers with green stems and a brown sweater. She was also wearing black pants.

Kathleen is 5’2″ and weighs about 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.

If you see Kathleen or have any information about where she is, you are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-20767.