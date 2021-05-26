Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old last seen in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
Authorities say Steven Fredrick Shamy was last seen in the area of 5700 S. 900 E. around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Police say Shamy has slurred speech and requires heart medication on a daily basis or “it can be deadly.”
Shamy is described as 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighs 167 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a dark grey t-shirt, yellow socks, black shoes, and a vest with the word “Army” on the back.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 801-870-0818.