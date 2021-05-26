Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old last seen in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Authorities say Steven Fredrick Shamy was last seen in the area of 5700 S. 900 E. around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Shamy has slurred speech and requires heart medication on a daily basis or “it can be deadly.”

Shamy is described as 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighs 167 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a dark grey t-shirt, yellow socks, black shoes, and a vest with the word “Army” on the back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 801-870-0818.