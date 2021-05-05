UPDATE: Silver Alert for American Fork woman canceled

WEDNESDAY 5/5/2021 8:15 a.m.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert activated for a missing 66-year-old American Fork woman has been canceled.

The alert was issued around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear where the woman was located.

Original Story: SILVER ALERT: Flavia Maria Accetta, 66, last seen in American Fork

WEDNESDAY 5/5/2021 7:50 a.m.

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an American Fork woman last seen Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 66-year-old Flavia Maria Accetta was last seen shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near 530 South and 500 East in American Fork.

Flavia’s destination is unknown at this time.

She is described as white, 5’2” tall, weighing about 180 pounds with dark brown hair in a bun and hazel eyes.

Flavia was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue shirt with print, but no shoes.

Authorities say Flavia had dementia and may be unstable without her walker.

If you see Flavia or have information about her location, contact American Fork Police at 801-794-3970 or dial 911.