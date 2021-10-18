Silver Alert comes to tragic end in Carbon County

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – The search for a missing Carbon County man has come to a tragic ending.

October 8 was the last time friends and family had spoken with 70-year-old Guadalupe (Lupe) Molinar. He had last been seen at a trailer park in Price.

On Tuesday, October 12, Price City Police called on the community for help locating Lupe. The next day, a Silver Alert was activated.

In a late Sunday night post, Price City Police confirmed Lupe was found dead in the rural area southeast of his home.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating Lupe’s death. Because this is an ongoing investigation, Price City Police say no additional details are available at this time.