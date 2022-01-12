Silver Alert activated for Utah County man headed west in his car

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a Lehi man believed to be traveling out of the state in his car.

Police say Ronald Boone is 91-years-old and has special needs, a heart condition, and dementia. He is described as white with gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen Wednesday morning around 8:00 a.m. He is believed to be headed to Reno or California on I-80 in a 2015 white Toyota Prius with Utah plates E759AC.

If you have any information on his location you are asked to call Utah County Dispatch at 801-794-3970 or your local police department.

