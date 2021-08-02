Silver Alert activated for Ronald Wierda, 76, last seen in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man police say is not from the area.

According to Salt Lake City Police, 76-year-old Ronald Wierda was last seen Monday morning around 11 a.m. near 840 S Connor Street 2130 E.

It is unknown where Ronald was traveling to, and he does not have a wallet or phone with him.

Ronald is about 6’1″ with white hair, gray eyes, and had a red collared shirt and red shorts on when he was last seen.

Ronald wears a blue stretchy medical band indicating he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and a heart condition. There is a contact number for his family on the band as well.

If you see Ronald or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.