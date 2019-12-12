Days
Silver Alert canceled for woman with dementia

UPDATE: Police say, the silver alert has been canceled and Bessie has been found safe.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia Wednesday.

Bessie Mcburrage was last seen at 451 East Bishops Federal Lane on Wednesday, December 11, according to officials.

Bessie reportedly walked away from St. Joseph Villa in Salt Lake City.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a black and striped skirt with black jeans. She is reportedly holding a four-wheel black walker with a basket attached.

Anyone who has seen Bessie is advised to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.

