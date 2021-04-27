Silver Alert activated for missing West Jordan woman

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated after a 70-year-old woman was reported missing out of West Jordan.

Rita Gomez was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Aspen Pines Apartment located at 7366 S. Redwood Rd.

She is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Officials say Gomez mainly speaks Spanish.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink and black sweatpants, and was carrying a flowered carry-on suitcase and pink blanket.

Officials say Gomez suffers from both dementia and diabetes and needs medication that she does not currently have with her.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Valley Emergency Communications at 801-840-4000.