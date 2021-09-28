Silver Alert activated for missing Taylorsville man

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Taylorsville man that hasn’t been seen since Sunday evening.

Taylorsville Police say 73-year-old Charles Randy Newman was last seen around 7 p.m. Sunday at 5056 S Huntington Road. It is unknown where Charles may be heading.

Charles is described as 5’10” and weighs about 330 pounds. He is mostly bald but does have some white hair and a white beard, as well as blue eyes. Police say he has a colostomy bag, kidney issues, and high potassium that affects his memory.

Police believe Charles could be in a black 2017 Ford Taurus with Utah license V630SK.

If you see Charles or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police at 801-840-4000.