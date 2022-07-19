SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man on Monday.

The South Salt Lake Police Department says the missing man is 65-year-old Mark Eugene Hudgins. Hudgins has special health needs and requires medication.

He was last seen on July 16 near the area of 1900 W Gregson Avenue in South Salt Lake at Grace Mary Manor Apartments.

Officials describe Hudgins as a white male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with grey/white hair, a long beard and blue eyes. The clothing he was last seen wearing when he left is unknown.

“Mark has been known to walk around the South Salt Lake, West Valley, and Salt Lake City areas,” police say. “He does not have transportation or family in the area.”

Authorities say Hudgins needs medication for special health needs including diabetes, traumatic brain injury, hyperthyroidism along with physical and behavioral conditions.

If you have seen this man or know of his whereabouts, contact South Salt Lake Police at (801) 840-4000.