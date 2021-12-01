Silver Alert activated for missing elderly West Jordan man with dementia

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for an elderly male from West Jordan early Wednesday morning.

West Jordan Police describe the missing man as 74-year-old Gary VanGinkle. Police say he is six-foot, weighs 120 pounds, has blue eyes, and is described to have light brown shaggy hair with a long scruffy beard.

VanGinkle suffers from dementia and was last seen Tuesday morning at 7299 S Aerie Hill Dr and 5070 W.

Authorities say VanGinkle could be traveling in a 2013 white Cadillac XTS with a California license plate number 6XAV626.

If you have any information on the missing man, please contact the West Jordan Police Department at (801)-842-2872 or call 9-1-1.