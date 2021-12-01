Silver Alert activated for missing elderly West Jordan man with dementia

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for an elderly male from West Jordan early Wednesday morning.

West Jordan Police describe the missing man as 74-year-old Gary VanGinkle. Police say he is six-foot, weighs 120 pounds, has blue eyes, and is described to have light brown shaggy hair with a long scruffy beard.

VanGinkle suffers from dementia and was last seen Tuesday morning at 7299 S Aerie Hill Dr and 5070 W.

Authorities say VanGinkle could be traveling in a 2013 white Cadillac XTS with a California license plate number 6XAV626.

If you have any information on the missing man, please contact the West Jordan Police Department at (801)-842-2872 or call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories