UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for missing elderly St. George man with Dementia

UPDATED MONDAY 1/3/21 8:51 p.m.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Officials have cancelled the silver alert that was issued Monday evening for a missing elderly man out of St. George.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silver Alert activated for missing elderly St. George man with Dementia

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for an elderly man with dementia who has been missing out of St. George since Sunday, whose last known location was West Haven.

Robert Cummins, 76, went missing while he was traveling to Manti, Utah, officials say. Cummins’s cell phone last pinged at 7:55 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was three miles southwest of a cell phone tower at 1675 S 1900 W in West Haven.

Cummins’s cell phone has been turned off since.

Cummin’s is described as being 5’7, weighing 210 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a 1997 maroon Chevy Silverado with license plate number 5P34879

If anyone has any information regarding Cummin’s whereabouts, contact St. George Police at 435-627-4300.